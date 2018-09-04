Stolen “Wizard Of Oz” Ruby Slippers found After 13 Years

A pair of ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz have turned up, more than a dozen years after someone stole them.

The FBI says the sequined heels from the classic 1939 musical were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in the actress’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota in August of 2005.

The thief smashed a Plexiglas case and made off with one of the world’s most valuable pieces of Hollywood memorabilia.

The shoes that were used in close-up shots of Dorothy clicking her heels were insured for a million dollars.

The FBI will have more to say about the recovery of the ruby slippers at a news conference in Minneapolis at 1 p.m. Central Time.