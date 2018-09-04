Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Heavy Rain

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 70 °

Stolen “Wizard Of Oz” Ruby Slippers found After 13 Years

MetroSource NewsSeptember 4, 2018

A pair of ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz have turned up, more than a dozen years after someone stole them.

The FBI says the sequined heels from the classic 1939 musical were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in the actress’s hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota in August of 2005.

The thief smashed a Plexiglas case and made off with one of the world’s most valuable pieces of Hollywood memorabilia.

The shoes that were used in close-up shots of Dorothy clicking her heels were insured for a million dollars.

The FBI will have more to say about the recovery of the ruby slippers at a news conference in Minneapolis at 1 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Shots Fired into Occupied Salina Ho...

No one was injured after at least four gunshots were fired at an occupied home in west Salina. Po...

September 4, 2018 Comments

Stolen “Wizard Of Oz” R...

Top News

September 4, 2018

Pratt County Also Cleaning Up From ...

Top News

September 4, 2018

Junis Dominates as Royals Win Sixth...

Sports News

September 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shots Fired into Occupied...
September 4, 2018Comments
Big Idaho Potato Truck Ma...
September 3, 2018Comments
Over 9 Inches of Rain Pro...
September 3, 2018Comments
Chapman Teens Hurt in Cra...
September 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH