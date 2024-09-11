Stolen Vehicle Found Same Day

A Salina woman leaves her keys inside her car and a short time later discovers it was stolen.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday a 45-year old woman reported at 6:00 am that her 1986 Pontiac Firebird was stolen from the 200 block of S Sante Fe. Feldman says before the car was stolen, she entered into a business to do some work at 5:00 am. The woman left her car unlocked with the keys inside of it.

At 12:40 pm, officers located the Pontiac and arrested 61-year old, Ricky Lee-Hall in connection to the stolen car in the 200 block of S 7th.

Lee-Hall is facing charges of: