Salina Police are investigating the theft of a car on Sunday.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, sometime between 9:30pm on Saturday and 11:15am Sunday, someone stole a silver, 2012 Chevy Cruz 4-door that was parked in the 3100 block of S. 9th Street. The vehicle has Kansas tag: 709 RFK.

Police are looking for a known suspect in the case.