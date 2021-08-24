Stolen Truck in Salina

A Salina man was without his truck after he said it was stolen on Monday afternoon.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that William Toney, 62, reported his 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck was taken around 2 p.m. in front of his residence.

Around the same time, a citizen called in about the same truck driving recklessly around town down South Ohio Street.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper tracked down the truck for a traffic stop, and a 13-year-old male was the driver with a 13-year-old female passenger.

The two allegedly hit a mailbox on South Ohio, but the mailbox has not been found.

The female was not charged, but the male is facing possible charges of felony possession of stolen property, no driver’s license in possession, possession of tobacco, duty upon striking other property and reckless driving.