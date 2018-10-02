Salina, KS

Stolen Truck Found on Fire

KSAL StaffOctober 2, 2018

A stolen truck from Salina was found abandoned and burning in rural McPherson County.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2013 Dodge 3500 Ram 1-ton diesel truck was stolen from a backyard in the 700 block of Merrill sometime between Sunday at 7pm and Monday morning at 8am.

Police say authorities in McPherson County contacted owner Christopher Parker to inform him the truck had been found on fire about 4-miles east of Lindsborg on Wells Fargo Road.

Parker told police he still had both sets of keys at home.

The truck is valued at $50,000.

