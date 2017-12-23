Salina, KS

Stolen Truck Found

KSAL StaffDecember 22, 2017

A company truck reported stolen from a Saline County business is recovered undamaged in Salina.

Police officers spotted the white, 2000 Ford F150 extended cab truck early Friday morning in the 200 block of N. Columbia.

The truck is owned by Crane Rental, 1100 W. Grand and was reported stolen on December 19.

Original Story:
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle was taken from outside of a business just outside of town. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the vehicle is a white 2000 Ford F150 Extended Cab that was parked outside of Crane Rental, 1100 W. Grand. The truck was taken sometime between Sunday, December 17th and Tuesday, December 19th. Soldan says that the vehicle belonged to the business and that they keys were left inside.

