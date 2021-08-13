Stolen SUV

In the span of 20 minutes, a vehicle was stolen from a Salina woman at her house on Thursday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Ashley Yoder went outside of her house to start her 2010 Dodge Journey around 10:30 a.m.

Yoder said it had electrical problems and needed some time to cool off. She then went back in to get her kids ready to leave. About 20 minutes later, she came back out of the house and her SUV was gone.

The vehicle is valued at $4,000 and has a Kansas license plate reading 825 MWX.

There are no suspects at this time.