Salina, KS

Now: 76 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 68 °

Stolen SUV

KSAL StaffAugust 13, 2021

In the span of 20 minutes, a vehicle was stolen from a Salina woman at her house on Thursday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Ashley Yoder went outside of her house to start her 2010 Dodge Journey around 10:30 a.m.

Yoder said it had electrical problems and needed some time to cool off. She then went back in to get her kids ready to leave. About 20 minutes later, she came back out of the house and her SUV was gone.

The vehicle is valued at $4,000 and has a Kansas license plate reading 825 MWX.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Stolen SUV

In the span of 20 minutes, a vehicle was stolen from a Salina woman at her house on Thursday. Pol...

August 13, 2021 Comments

Vandalism at Train Depot

Kansas News

August 13, 2021

Stolen Chevy Malibu

Kansas News

August 13, 2021

Night with the Yotes takes a pause ...

Sports News

August 13, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen SUV
August 13, 2021Comments
Vandalism at Train Depot
August 13, 2021Comments
Stolen Chevy Malibu
August 13, 2021Comments
New KWU Music Department ...
August 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices