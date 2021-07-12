BREAKING NEWS

Stolen SUV Recovered

July 12, 2021

Salina Police are investigating the theft and ransacking of vehicle from over the weekend.

According to Captain Paul Forrester a 38-year-old woman was at the Hideaway Bar, 540 Willis Avenue with friends on Friday and noticed her keys were not with her cell phone on the table.

Thinking her friends were pulling a joke on her, she left the establishment. When she returned Saturday morning she discovered her 2016 Dodge Journey was gone.

The stolen vehicle was found ransacked in the 600 block of Maple Street. Police say someone stole some loose change from the SUV and then abandoned it.

