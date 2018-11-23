Stolen Motorcycle Still Sought

A stolen motorcycle is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, between Sunday October 21st at 6:00PM and Tuesday October 23rd at 6:00PM a red 2012 Honda 70cc motorcycle was stolen from a residence in the 1200 block of W. Farrelly Road.

The dirt bike was parked outside, on the property.

Total loss is estimated to be approximately $1000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $500 and you are not required to give your name.

Photos are of the actual motorcycle stolen in this case.