Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 35 °

Stolen Motorcycle Still Sought

Todd PittengerNovember 23, 2018

A stolen motorcycle is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, between Sunday October 21st at 6:00PM and Tuesday October 23rd at 6:00PM a red 2012 Honda 70cc motorcycle was stolen from a residence in the 1200 block of W. Farrelly Road.

The dirt bike was parked outside, on the property.

Total loss is estimated to be approximately $1000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $500 and you are not required to give your name.

Photos are of the actual motorcycle stolen in this case.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Think Safety as Christmas Lights Ke...

As Thanksgiving leftovers are packed into the refrigerator, talk of Christmas decorating starts to f...

November 23, 2018 Comments

Stolen Motorcycle Still Sought

Kansas News

November 23, 2018

UPDATE: Late Weekend Winter Storm L...

Top News

November 23, 2018

Toothache Blamed For Crash

Kansas News

November 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Think Safety as Christmas...
November 23, 2018Comments
Stolen Motorcycle Still S...
November 23, 2018Comments
Toothache Blamed For Cras...
November 23, 2018Comments
Woman Killed, Teen Hurt i...
November 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH