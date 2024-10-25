Stolen Motorcycle Recovered

Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle that was damaged then dumped in East Salina.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime during the overnight hours between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, someone stole a 2008 Honda CBR RR motorcycle that was parked in the driveway of a home in the 1400 block of E. Minneapolis.

The motorcycle which is valued at $5,000 was found just a block up the street around noontime behind a neighbor’s privacy fence in the easement.

Police say the thief also damaged the Honda by cutting several electrical wires before leaving it behind.