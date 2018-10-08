Salina, KS

Stolen Kawasaki Damaged

KSAL StaffOctober 8, 2018

A stolen motorcycle is recovered at a motel after someone damaged the bike.

Salina Police are investigating a theft and damage to property case after someone took a 2011 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle from a home in the 1000 block of Johnstown.

Police say someone stole the bike sometime between Thursday night at 10:30pm and 2pm Friday afternoon. T

he motorcycle was found Saturday on the north end of the Econo Lodge, 636 Westport Blvd. with extensive damage including a dented gas tank, broken windshield, broken mirror, twisted handlebars and a bent clutch pedal.

The owner told police she still had the only keys for the bike and that the ignition was damaged as well.

There are no suspects in the case.

