Stolen Gun is Featured Crime

Todd PittengerJuly 13, 2018

A stolen gun is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

On Monday, July 9th at 4:44 p.m. Salina Police responded to Cleve’s Marine and Sporting Goods at 136 S. Broadway in reference to a theft.

At about 3:00 p.m. a store employee in the back of the business heard the front door close. A short time later he went and checked the business. The employee discovered a Mauser Argentine 1891 Berlin rifle missing from the business.

Surveillance video in the area was checked and a subject could be seen running eastbound across Broadway from the business.

Total loss and damage is valued at $675.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

