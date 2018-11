Law enforcement personnel in Harper County are on the hunt for dozens of stolen cattle.

That’s the word from the county sheriff’s office, which posted on its Facebook page this week that thieves had made off with 35 red-and-black calves, six 12-hundred-pound red-and-black cows, and one two-thousand-pound black bull.

All the missing bovines are reportedly sporting blue ear tags and an “EZ” brand on the right hip.