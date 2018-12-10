Stolen Car in Concordia Crash

Authorities are looking for a stolen car and the thief who took it. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that police in Concordia contacted Steven Cochran after a vehicle owned by the Salina man was involved in a two car crash there on Friday.

Cochran had loaned the vehicle to his son, who had not driven the 1999 Chrysler Sebring in months.

Apparently the car had been stolen from the 600 block of S. 3rd on Friday before the wreck.

Police released the the driver and car after the accident because it had not been reported stolen.

The vehicle has Kansas tag: 122 ECD and is valued at $2,000.