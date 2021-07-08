Salina, KS

BREAKING NEWS

Stolen ATVs Found

KSAL StaffJuly 8, 2021

A couple of stolen ATVs were found abandoned in Falun.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies are reviewing surveillance video from KanEquip, 3637 S. 9th after at least two suspects drove off with a trailer and two customer owned ATVs early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say an employee arrived at work around 5am and heard the suspects making noise and then saw them drive away with the 16-foot trailer and two Polaris ATVs.

All three pieces were found Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of N. Mound in Falun and returned to their owners.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

