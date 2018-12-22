Stolen $90,000 SUV is Featured Crime

A stolen $90,000 SUV is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

The Salina Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a vehicle that occurred on Monday, December 17th, atMarshall Motors, 3500 S. 9th Street. The parties broke into the

building and obtained the keys to a Red 2018 Jeep Trackhawk, then stole the vehicle from the lot.

The vehicle was valued at $90,000.

If you have any information concerning person, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web

tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.