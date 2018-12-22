Salina, KS

Stolen $90,000 SUV is Featured Crime

KSAL StaffDecember 22, 2018

A stolen $90,000 SUV is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

The Salina Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a vehicle that occurred on Monday, December 17th, atMarshall Motors, 3500 S. 9th Street. The parties broke into the
building and obtained the keys to a Red 2018 Jeep Trackhawk, then stole the vehicle from the lot.

The vehicle was valued at $90,000.

If you have any information concerning person, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web
tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

