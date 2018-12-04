Still Time to Vote For “People’s Choice”

What’s your favorite piece in the 2018 Sculpture Tour exhibition? Voting on the people’s choice is open through the end of the year.

Salina Downtown says to not let construction stop you from voting. Join the community in deciding which sculpture will win the 2018 People’s Choice Award.

The sculpture with the most votes will be purchased by the City of Salina, up to $15,000, and will be permanently displayed in the community.

While the sculptures will remain on display through April of 2019, People’s Choice voting ends December 31st, 2018. You can find walking tour maps and ballots at many of the downtown businesses as well as the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

Completed ballots can be submitted at those same locations. Everyone has a vote – children, adults, citizens, and visitors. So, stroll through our growing downtown, tour the sculptures and vote for your favorite.

Other than purchasing the People’s Choice winner, Sculpture Tour Salina is entirely privately funded. Multiple sculptures are temporarily displayed in the downtown area for a year. Each sculpture is for sale, with the City of Salina purchasing the People’s Choice winner for permanent display.