Still Seeking Answers

It’s been nine years, and authorities are still searching for answers in an unsolved Saline County unsolved murder. On June 25th, 2016, 57-year-old Lori J. Heimer was murdered inside her home outside of Assaria in southern Saline County.

Investigators continue working alongside KBI agents to find the person or persons responsible for killing Heimer, who operated a dog breeding business at her home. She was known to advertise her business in the region’s metropolitan markets, to include Wichita and Kansas City. She had plans to meet with an unknown person that day.

During the early days of the investigation, two vehicles of interest were developed. Investigators were asking for the public’s assistance in locating both.

They are: An older flatbed pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet, which is ‘beat-up’, maroon in color, white front bumper, silver grill, wide-style side mirrors, with a driver that is 50 years of age or older, with ‘salt and pepper’ hair.

An older-style, small pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet S-10, two-tone dark blue on top and bottom with light blue in the middle, the back bumper is silver, but the tailgate is blue (like the body of the truck) and is newer or appeared to have minimal damage when compared to the body of the truck, the remainder of the vehicle is described as ‘beat up’ and ‘scratched up’. There may be two animal cages or crates in the back. The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male approximately 40 years of age with shoulder length hair, wearing glasses.

To provide information, please contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (24 hours a day) at 1- 800-KSCRIME or the Saline County Sheriff’s Office (785) 826-6500 during business hours.

Citizens are reminded to share any details they may have or can recall. If the public has any information at all, even if they think it is minor and they haven’t and would like to call in, they should.

In 2024 the case was featured by the Kansas Department of Corrections in its first edition of the Kansas Cold Case Cards as the five of diamonds. The deck profiles 52 unsolved homicide, missing person, and unidentified remains cases throughout the state of Kansas.

A reward of $37,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.