Still Seeking Answers After Almost 30 Years

After almost 30 years the murder of a Salina woman remains unsolved, and a $5,000 Governor’s Reward remains unclaimed.

Gina Bridget Cyphers was murdered December 28th, 1995.

At about 12:12PM on December 28, 1995, first responders were dispatched to 721 West Cloud #54 in Salina to a report of a homicide. The victim, 24-year-old Gina Cyphers, was found by her live-in boyfriend Jimmie Anderson.

Gina had dropped her 15-month-old son off at First Methodist Church at about 9:00AM for the “Morning Out For Mom’s” daycare program. She was to return at 11:30 to pick him up.

When Gina did not return, daycare personnel called Jimmie at work. He went home to check on Gina, where he found her body and called police.

According to information from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Gina had been stabbed, strangled, and possibly sexually assaulted.

In 2022 the case was featured by the KBI in a special deck of playing cards they produced. Each card in the deck included information about an unsolved crime in Kansas. The Cyphers case was featured on the 10 of spades card.

In January of this year the Kansas Department of Corrections highlighted the case.

A Governor’s Reward is being offered in the amount of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest, and conviction, of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

If you have information on this case contact either the Salina Police Department or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800 KS CRIME.