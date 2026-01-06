Still Seeking Answers 30 Years Later

After 30 years the murder of a Salina woman remains unsolved, and a $5,000 Governor’s Reward remains unclaimed. This past December marked 30 years since the murder of Gina Cyphers.

Gina Bridget Cyphers was murdered December 28th, 1995. At about 12:12 pm that day first responders were dispatched to 721 West Cloud #54 in reference to a homicide. The victim, 24-year-old Gina Cyphers, was found by her live-in boyfriend, Jimmie Anderson.

Gina had dropped her 15-month-old son James off at First Methodist Church at about 9:00AM for the “Morning Out for Mom’s” daycare program. She was to return at 11:30 to pick James up, but she did not. Daycare personnel called Jimmie at work, at which time he went home to check on Gina. He found her body and called police.

According to information from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Gina had been stabbed, strangled, and possibly sexually assaulted.

In 2022 the case was featured by the KBI in a special deck of playing cards they produced. Each card in the deck included information about an unsolved crime in Kansas. The Cyphers case was featured on the 10 of spades card.

In January of 2025 the Kansas Department of Corrections highlighted the case.

Salina Police tell KSAL News the Gina Cyphers case is still open. It is reviewed periodically, and tips are always assessed as they come in.

A Governor’s Reward is being offered in the amount of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest, and conviction, of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

If you have information on this case contact either the Salina Police Department or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800 KS CRIME.