Stiles Excited to Lead Saline County

The soon-to-be Saline County Administrator spent the day in Salina Thursday. Matt Stiles will officially take over the position in April from Phillip Smith-Hanes, who is retiring at the end of March.

Among other things Stiles sat in on a work session with Saline County Commissioners and department heads, and he sat down for an interview with KSAL News.

Stiles, who is currently the City Administrator for Hillsboro, says he wasn’t looking for a new job, but the Saline County position kind of presented itself and was intriguing. He was among a total of 26 candidates who applied for the position, including 14 from Kansas and 12 from nine other states.

The County Administrator serves as Saline County’s chief administrative officer, responsible for implementing the policies of the Board of County Commissioners, preparing and managing the County’s annual budget, supervising appointed department heads, and ensuring efficient and effective delivery of public services. The position also represents the County in community and regional partnerships.

Stiles says he has an open-door management style, and enjoys interacting with people. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Matt-Stiles-02.mp3

Though he doesn’t officially begin for a couple of months, Stiles already is forming a vision. He says maintaining what Smith-Hanes has built will be key. After meeting with commissioners, Stiles says some of the priorities will be relocating the Saline County Health Department, the future of the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center, and being fiscally responsible.

Stiles says it was a family decision to accept the Saline County position, and his entire family looks forward to moving to Salina, including his wife and two children, one in middle school the other in elementary school. He adds that even his in-laws are relocating to Salina as well.

Phillip Smith-Hanes has served as Saline County Administrator since December of 2019. He is retiring effective March 31st. Stiles will officially begin the position on April 13th.