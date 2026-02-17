Steve Earle Coming to Salina

A legendary singer / songwriter is coming to Salina. Steve Earle is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this summer.

According to the venue, Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation, with his songs being recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders, and countless others.

In 1986 Earle released his record, Guitar Town, which shot to number one on the country charts and is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre. Most recently, Earle’s 1988 hit Copperhead Road was made an official state song of Tennessee in 2023.

Earle has published both a novel I’ll Never Get Out of This World Alive and Dog House Roses, a collection of short stories .

As an actor, Earle has appeared in several films and had recurring roles in the HBO series The Wire and Tremé. In 2009, Earle appeared in the off-Broadway play Samara, for which he also wrote a score that The New York Times described as “exquisitely subliminal.” Earle wrote music for and appeared in Coal Country, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Earle is the host of the weekly show Hard Core Troubadour on Sirius Radio’s Outlaw Country channel.

In 2020, Earle was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2023, he was honored by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. Steve’s latest album, “Alone Again (Live)”, released on July 12th, 2024. Most recently, he was honored with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry and was officially inducted on September 17th, 2025.

Steve Earle is coming to the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, August 15th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.