Staying Aware of Severe Weather on KSAL

A statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning will test warning systems across the state as we roll into Day 3 of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Andy Kleinsasser Lead Meteorologist National Weather Service in Wichita tell KSAL News that it doesn’t take tornadic winds to cause major damage or threaten lives in Kansas – straight line winds are dangerous too.

Officials urge citizens and businesses not to rely solely on outdoor warning sirens when indoors. They emphasize the fact that the outdoor sirens are just that, an outdoor warning system for citizens who are outside during severe weather to warn them to take cover.

The National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill at 10 AM Wednesday. Everyone is encouraged to participate by practicing seeking secure, safe shelter from a tornado. This test will be broadcast over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio. Local officials may also sound their warning sirens.