Statewide Virtual Job Fair This Week

A statewide job fair is planned for this week.

Jobseekers and employers searching for available talent are invited to take part in this month’s Virtual Statewide Job Fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 16.

“Over the last six years, Kansas has become a hot spot for new and expanding businesses — and that means our career opportunities are not just growing, they’re booming,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “It’s our diligent and hardworking workforce that draws notable companies to Kansas — and now, with a wide array of opportunities across the state, there is a career path for every Kansan.”

The Virtual Job Fair format allows anyone searching for a new job to fill out applications, chat live and interview virtually with participating employers.

This month’s Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as they might be asked to engage in an interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.