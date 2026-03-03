A statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning will be one of the highlights of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas.

Severe weather awareness will be highlighted across the state all this week. It is a week where citizens are urged to become educated about severe weather, and about what to do when it threatens.

Officials urge citizens and businesses not to rely solely on outdoor warning sirens when indoors. They emphasize the fact that the outdoor sirens are just that, an outdoor warning system for citizens who are outside during severe weather to warn them to take cover.

The National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill at 10 AM Wednesday. Everyone is encouraged to participate by practicing seeking secure, safe shelter from a tornado. This test will be broadcast over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio. Local officials may also sound their warning sirens. The agency encourages everyone to abide by local health and safety guidelines during the tornado test. If that’s not possible then simply sheltering in place or discussing where you’d go and what you’d do are other options.

Local media outlets and All Hazards NOAA Weather Radios are your best sources for information concerning severe weather watches and warnings.