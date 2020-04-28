State’s New COVID-19 Website Launches

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday announced the launch of a new and comprehensive State of Kansas website for resources regarding COVID-19.

The site, covid.ks.gov, is a centralized place for Kansans seeking resources and up-to-date information, as the state responds to, and recovers from damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic. The site is ADA compliant, mobile optimized and will be available in Spanish.

“This comprehensive website will help Kansans connect with vital information as the state moves into reopening and recovery, and still offer guidance on ways to stay healthy and stop the spread of the virus,” the Governor said.

The site includes the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) daily case rates, what to do if you experience COVID-19 symptoms, how to protect yourself and more updated information on state resources in place to help Kansans.

Kansans also can learn about volunteer efforts taking place statewide.

The KDHE site, kdheks.gov, will continue to be updated with COVID-19 related health information. As the state begins to expand beyond the medical portion of the pandemic, the new, more comprehensive covid.ks.gov site will provide additional resources related to the state’s recovery efforts.

The new website also features acts of kindness from across the state.

“Seeing the many ways Kansans help one another – especially during this difficult time – is truly inspirational,” Kelly said. “I’m thankful every day for those kind gestures, and we want to do more to celebrate them.”

Visit the website at covid.ks.gov.