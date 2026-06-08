Feeding America to Fuel Hope, Fight Hunger

As food insecurity remains a pressing challenge across the United States, including in Kansas, AAA is launching a nationwide giving and volunteer campaign in partnership with Feeding America to help meet the growing need. Beginning this week the grassroots effort aims to provide at least 4.5 million meals to individuals and families facing hunger through local partner food banks nationwide.

According to Feeding America, nearly 47 million people, including 13.8 million children, experienced food insecurity in the United States. In Kansas, nearly 411,000 people are facing hunger, including more than 126,000 children. The summer months can be especially difficult for children who rely on school meals, making community-based efforts during this time especially critical.

In every community across the country, families are navigating rising costs and limited access to food.

With AAA’s expansive reach, including thousands of dedicated Associates and nearly 58 million Members in the United States, the organization aims to raise awareness, generate donations, mobilize volunteer time and engage local communities in building a hunger‑free America.

Join AAA in helping support neighbors in need by bringing meals home to families in your community. To learn more about how to get involved or to donate, visit AAA.com.