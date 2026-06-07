Symphony at Sunset Grand Finale

Saturday’s Symphony at Sunset D-Day Commemoration Concert capped off the concert series, and an amazing day in Abilene.

The exhibit “Opening the Vault at the Presidential Libraries” celebrating America’s Semiquincentennial was on full display prior to the symphony performance. The exhibit runs through Sunday, July 5th, in the museum’s special gallery. This limited-time engagement brings national history directly to Kansas. It offers visitors a unique opportunity to engage with the documents that have profoundly shaped our nation, including:

Louisiana Purchase

Kansas-Nebraska Act

Treaty of Paris

Brown v. Board of Education

Korean War Armistice Agreement

The Symphony at Sunset D-Day Commemoration Concert marked the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. It honored the sacrifices of the D-Day generation and also commemorated America’s 250th anniversary.

This is the final year of the concert series since its inception in 2012.

According to the symphony, it has been a privilege to partner with the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum and the Eisenhower Foundation to share this meaningful event with you for so many years. Stay tuned for details about a reimagined outdoor concert experience from the Salina Symphony.

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Photo by Tanner Colvin / Salina Symphony