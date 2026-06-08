“Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights” T-Shirts

The official 2026 “Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights” Tri-Rivers Fair t-shirts are available.

Fair officials say the shirts are designed to celebrate this year’s theme. These shirts are the perfect way to show your fair spirit and support local youth.

Whether you’re a long-time fair-goer or joining for the first time, wearing a fair t-shirt helps build excitement and community pride. Shirts are available in youth and adult sizes and are being sold for a limited time through August 2nd.

Proceeds from shirt sales support fair programming, including 4-H, FFA, and family-friendly events.

Order online at https://tririversfair.org/ and get ready to wear your fair pride all summer long.

The 2026 Tri-Rivers Fair runs Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram for more updates, sneak peeks, and special announcements.