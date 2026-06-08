Back to School Fair Moving

By Todd Pittenger June 8, 2026

Though summer vacation has just started, organizers of the annual Saline County back to School fair are busy making plans.

This year’s Back to School Fair will be at a different location. It will be at Salina South High School, 730 E Magnolia Road, on July 21st.

Among other things there will be dental screenings and K-12 school/sports physicals:

  • Dental Screenings – 11 AM-6 PM (No Appointment Necessary)
  • K-12 School/Sports Physicals  11:00 AM-2:45 PM (Scheduled Appointments)
  • 3:00 PM-6:00 PM (Walk-Ins Welcome)

This annual event aims to ensure that local students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year by providing them with essential supplies and health services.