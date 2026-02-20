State’s First Express Lanes Opening

Kansas’ first express lanes will open this weekend.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, built as part of the U.S. 69 Expansion and Modernization project (69Express), the express lanes will open to traffic by 8 a.m. Saturday in Overland Park. The project included reconstruction of U.S. 69 between 103rd and 151st Streets, widening the highway with one northbound and one southbound express lane and interchange improvements at U.S. 69/167th Street.

The 69Express lanes allow the Kansas Department of Transportation to manage congestion on the highway using tolls that vary based on traffic levels and time of day to keep express lane trips congestion-free. Drivers can choose to pay a toll to use the express lanes for a more reliable travel time through the corridor. The two general-purpose lanes in each direction on U.S. 69 will remain toll-free.

Drivers will be able to enter and exit the express lanes at three points on 69Express: 103rd Street, Blue Valley Parkway and 151st Street. Dynamic messaging signs at these entry points show the current toll rate to the driver’s destination. Rates shown on the sign apply to drivers with two-axle vehicles and a KTAG or compatible transponder. These drivers will pay the lowest toll rate on 69Express — expected to range from a baseline of $0.35 during low-traffic periods to approximately $1.50 during peak congestion — which is 50% lower than the rate for vehicles without a KTAG.

Express lanes will be separated from the general-purpose lanes by a 4-foot-wide buffer marked with solid white lines. Drivers should never cross the solid, double-white lines and should only enter or exit the express lanes at designated points marked with dashed white lines. Overland Park police will continue to enforce speed limits, unsafe lane changes, unlawful entering or exiting of the express lanes, distracted driving and other citable traffic violations on U.S. 69.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority is KDOT’s tolling partner for 69Express. Drivers are encouraged to visit DriveKS.com, Kansas’ toll payment system, to set up their accounts and order a free KTAG for use on 69Express and all other Kansas toll facilities, as well as on compatible systems in Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida.