State Warns of Toll Scam

The Kansas Department of Transportation is alerting the public to a scam involving fraudulent text messages, known as smishing, that falsely claim to be from KDOT and demand payment for unpaid tolls.

The organization says to not click on the link. It is not a KDOT website. Clicking the link in the text can expose victims to financial fraud, allowing scammers access to bank accounts and personal data.

KDOT does not collect tolls for road usage and does not send unsolicited text messages. The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA), a separate state agency responsible for turnpike toll collection, also has been targeted in similar scams.

Those who receive a fraudulent message can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. This site is dedicated to sharing information on internet crimes across law enforcement agencies.