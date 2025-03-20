State Spelling Bee Saturday in Salina

The Sunflower State’s top spellers will be in Salina this Saturday, participating in the Sunflower State Spelling Bee. The event hosted by the Kansas Press Association will be held on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Students up to 8th grade are eligible for the state competition. Each Kansas county may send their respective county bee winner to the state event. The winner of the Sunflower State Spelling Bee will be eligible for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, broadcast yearly on national television.

Typically about 100 students participate in the Sunflower State Spelling Bee each year. The competition is slated for KWU’s Sams Chapel.