State Senator Says: Time to Raise Min. Wage

The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is cemented at $7.25 an hour – which Kansas has not budged from since 2009.

State Senator Cindy Holscher wants that to change with a bill that would boost the baseline across Kansas to $16 an hour.

Holscher tells KSAL News that Kansas is lagging behind. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Holsher-min-wage.mp3

Holscher added the measure is long overdue for minimum wage employees. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Holsher-backburner.mp3

Some past efforts to raise the minimum wage in Kansas have had graduated plans that would raise the benchmark by a dollar a year until the proposed wage is reached.

Currently a full-time worker making a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour earns about $15,000 a year.