State Fair Seeking Social Media Ambassadors

The Kansas State Fair is looking for state-fair loving social media users across the state to help share about events and news leading up to the 2025 event. If you think you’d enjoy being a state fair social media ambassador, you’re invited to apply now through May 16th.

Submit your social media handles and a brief bio explaining why you fit the role. Remember to mention any previous experiences that could highlight your capabilities as a social media influencer.

Social ambassadors will be invited to complete activities from June through August including sharing posts from the Kansas State Fair, creating their own posts, and other actions. Optional video activities may be featured in Kansas State Fair ads

Earn points for every action taken to earn Fair tickets including gate admission, grandstand and midway tickets. New this year: redeem points for tickets packs and 5-ride passes.

This who apply are urged to be creative.

The 2025 Kansas State Fair is September 5th – 14th.

_ _ _