State Agencies Warn of Scams

A couple of state agencies are warning citizens to be wary of a couple of scams.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) are alerting the public to a sophisticated “smishing” (SMS phishing) scam targeting residents by using fraudulent text messages.

Scammers are impersonating the DMV and toll authorities and sending urgent texts that demand immediate payment for “unpaid traffic tickets” or “outstanding tolls.” These messages often threaten license suspension to pressure victims into clicking malicious links.

State of Kansas agencies emphasize the following:

KDOT does not manage tolls and will never request payment via text.

The Kansas DMV (KDOR) will never text you to demand payment for fines or notify you of suspensions.

Official notifications from KDOR are sent via the U.S. Postal Service, not via unsolicited text messages.

To protect yourself from potential fraud, do not click on links within suspicious texts, as doing so can expose your sensitive personal and financial data to scammers. If you believe you may actually owe a fine, verify the claim by contacting the relevant organization directly through official channels rather than using a link provided in a text.

Additionally, you can check the status of your driver’s license for free on the KDOR website at www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/DLStatus/login.aspx. Finally, use your phone’s “Report Spam” feature before deleting the message to help prevent future attempts.

Kansas is one of several states currently being hit by this coordinated effort. Staying informed of the facts and remaining skeptical of unsolicited texts is your best defense against persistent scammers.

If you have already provided financial information to a fraudulent website, contact your bank or credit card company immediately to freeze your accounts. Report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov or the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.