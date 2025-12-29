Standoff Ends Peacefully after Man with Rifle Surrenders

A Christmas Eve standoff ends with the arrest of a Salina man.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, a suspect in a burglary case was located at the Value Inn on West Crawford last week. Officers identified themselves outside his door and told him to come out.

Forty-three-year-old Matthew Hewitt refused the order and told a negotiator he was armed and said, “Don’t come in if you want to make it to Christmas.”

Police say about two hours later, Hewitt opened the door but would not show his hands. Officers deployed a dog who bit him and took him down. He was checked out at the hospital and then booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that could include burglary, interference with law enforcement, criminal threat and criminal use of a firearm.

Police found a loaded AR-15 style rifle inside the room plus evidence from the December 19th Boy Scouts burglary. Police also arrested 51-year-old Mindy Burr who was also in the room. She could face charges for harboring a fugitive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and Hewitt could face other charges in connection to a rash of burglaries in the area.