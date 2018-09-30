Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 58 °

St. Mary’s Extravaganza: “Keys for Kids”

KSAL StaffSeptember 30, 2018

The 15th Annual St. Mary’s Grade School Extravaganza is looking to hit a high note this year with the theme of “Keys for Kids”! The annual fundraiser will held Saturday, October 6th.

The Extravaganza brings together parents, extended family, parishioners, community members, and educators to celebrate and support the mission of St. Mary’s Grade School, which is to educate the whole child, mind, body, and spirit.

The spirit of St. Mary’s Grade School is one of family, and to that end, we are appealing to the community to enhance academic achievement of students and help the school fulfill its mission.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to sponsorship or provide a financial gift, donations are accepted and there is no gift too small. All contributions are considered a tax deductible charitable donation.

Tickets for the event are available for $35.00 per person and include a meal, drinks, live entertainment by Fun Pianos – Traveling Dueling Pianos Show by 176 Keys, silent and live auctions, and additional games as well.

The St. Mary’s Grade School Extravaganza event will be held in the St. Mary’s Grade School gymnasium from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

2018 Prairie Festival Artist at Sal...

The exhibition Claire Pentecost: 2018 Prairie Festival Artist is at the Salina Art Center Sept. 26 -...

September 30, 2018 Comments

St. Mary’s Extravaganza: “K...

Top News

September 30, 2018

Salina On Tap: A Beer Lover’s...

Top News

September 30, 2018

No. 12 KWU Sets Record in Smoky Hil...

Sports News

September 30, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2018 Prairie Festival Art...
September 30, 2018Comments
Decades of Salina Charity...
September 29, 2018Comments
“Tigerizing” ...
September 29, 2018Comments
Salina Rep. Welcoming Tru...
September 28, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH