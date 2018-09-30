St. Mary’s Extravaganza: “Keys for Kids”

The 15th Annual St. Mary’s Grade School Extravaganza is looking to hit a high note this year with the theme of “Keys for Kids”! The annual fundraiser will held Saturday, October 6th.

The Extravaganza brings together parents, extended family, parishioners, community members, and educators to celebrate and support the mission of St. Mary’s Grade School, which is to educate the whole child, mind, body, and spirit.

The spirit of St. Mary’s Grade School is one of family, and to that end, we are appealing to the community to enhance academic achievement of students and help the school fulfill its mission.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to sponsorship or provide a financial gift, donations are accepted and there is no gift too small. All contributions are considered a tax deductible charitable donation.

Tickets for the event are available for $35.00 per person and include a meal, drinks, live entertainment by Fun Pianos – Traveling Dueling Pianos Show by 176 Keys, silent and live auctions, and additional games as well.

The St. Mary’s Grade School Extravaganza event will be held in the St. Mary’s Grade School gymnasium from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and is open to the public.