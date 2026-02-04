St. Francis Launches Founder’s Day Campaign

The life and vision of Father Robert Mize Jr. is being celebrated on the Saint Francis Ministries campus in Salina – as Founder’s Day.

William J. Clark President/Chief Executive Officer at St. Francis joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to look back at the mission that began in 1945.

Now staff is celebrating what started as one priest’s vision and has grown into a ministry that serves thousands across seven states.

Clark says part of the vision includes needed upgrades to the St. Francis campus and school that sits about 6-miles west of Salina.

During the year-long 80th anniversary celebration, they will honor Fr. Bob and his birthday on February 4 with the launch of the inaugural Founder’s Day campaign.

You can give online at saintfrancisministries.org/founders-day.

Clark said every gift, large or small advances Father Bob’s dream of transforming heartbreak into hope and the mission to bring healing and wholeness to those who need it most.

Photo courtesy St. Francis Ministries