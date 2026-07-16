Squatters Arrested Inside Home

A couple of people were arrested after they took up residence inside a home under renovation.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday at about 2:45 PM, officers responded to the 400 block of S. 11th, in reference to subjects in a home which was being renovated. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two subjects identified as Kyle Cavitt (33) and Stephanie Dewey (35) who indicated they had observed the vacant residence the previous day and decided to take up residence.

It was determined there was damage to a door valued at about $300 and the two were using utilities at the residence.

Both subjects were taken into custody on charges which could include burglary, theft of services and criminal damage to property.