Sprint could soon put its headquarters on the market.

The wireless carrier announced plans yesterday including the possible sale of its Overland Park, Kansas headquarters. The company, which is working out the details of a proposed merger with T-Mobile, would then lease out part of the campus.

Sprint occupies 11 of the 20 buildings on its two-decade-old headquarters campus, and it leases the rest of the space to other companies.

Source: MetroSource News