Spring Sizzle; Dangerous Heat Today

Todd PittengerJune 1, 2018

Officials are warning of dangerous heat today.

According to the National Weather Service, a combination of increasing humidity and temperatures well into the 90s will support dangerous heat indices Friday afternoon through early evening.

A heat advisory is in effect for the southern part of the state.

IMPACTS:
•Heat exhaustion with symptoms such as excessive sweating, faint or dizziness could occur.
•Signs of heat stroke may be noticed including no sweating and loss of consciousness.
•Heat cramps or cramps/spasms could occur.
•Additional hydration (water or sports drinks) may be needed.

Temperatures are expected to be a little cooler on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s.

