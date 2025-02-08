Spring Season Runs Musical Gamut

Kansas Wesleyan’s strong tradition of music will be on full display this spring with a wide range of musical events open to the public. Highlights include two full symphonic orchestra concerts, collaboration with Theatre Salina and performances that feature area high school students, as well as the usual ensemble concerts and recitals.

“It’s such a busy semester,” said Michelle Dolan, executive director of music, “and we run the gamut from challenging classical to Broadway to jazz to percussion. We’re so excited for our first full semester in the newly renovated Sams Chapel! The space and the sound are outstanding for music.”

Instrumental concerts kick off with Salina Strings Day on Feb. 13. High school students from the region will come together for a day of workshops and rehearsal, culminating in a concert at 7 p.m. in Sams Chapel.

Two days later, on Feb.15, high school and college percussion students have their turn at the Kansas Day of Percussion, an afternoon of clinics and concerts with guest clinicians.

The KWU String Orchestra will join with members of the other ensembles to form a full symphonic orchestra to present a concert featuring pianist Gustavo do Carmo, KWU assistant professor of Music, at 4 p.m. March 2. Do Carmo will play Piano Concerto in A minor by Edvard Grieg.

The KWU Symphonic Orchestra will combine again for a concert at 7 p.m. May 6.

In April, KWU will present two instrumental concerts, the Jazz Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 22 and the Percussion Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 24, both in Sams Chapel.

The choral department will be busy, starting with Salina Choral Day for regional high school students on March 3.

Then from April 3–6, 10–13 and 17–19, Kansas Wesleyan will partner with Theatre Salina for the Broadway musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Members of the Wesleyan Chorale have roles in the cast, including several of the leads.

The KWU Philharmonic Choir will join with the Salina Symphony Orchestra for performances of Mozart’s “Requiem” on May 3 at Brown Grand Theatre in Concordia and May 4 in the Stiefel Theatre in Salina.

The semester will end with the spring choir concert at 7 p.m. May 9 in Sams Chapel.

To see the full Spring 2024 Fine Arts schedule, please visit www.kwu.edu/finearts.