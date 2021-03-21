Spring Rain on the Way

After a mild, windy day on Sunday another round of rain is on the way.

According to the National Weather Service, rain will develop late Sunday into early Monday in central Kansas and slowly spread southeast . The bulk of this rain is expected between Monday morning and midnight Monday night.

A few thunderstorms are possible, mainly across south central and southeast Kansas, but severe storms are not anticipated.

Some areas in the northern part of the state could get in excess of three inches of rain.