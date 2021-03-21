Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 46 °

Spring Rain on the Way

Todd PittengerMarch 21, 2021

After a mild, windy day on Sunday another round of rain is on the way.

According to the National Weather Service, rain will develop late Sunday into early Monday in central Kansas and slowly spread southeast . The bulk of this rain is expected between Monday morning and midnight Monday night.

A few thunderstorms are possible, mainly across south central and southeast Kansas, but severe storms are not anticipated.

Some areas in the northern part of the state could get in excess of three inches of rain.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Spring Rain on the Way

After a mild, windy day on Sunday another round of rain is on the way. According to the National ...

March 21, 2021 Comments

2021 Fishing Regulations, Atlas, Fo...

Kansas News

March 21, 2021

Farm Expo Begins Tuesday

Top News

March 21, 2021

Kansas Advances in NCAA Tournament ...

Sports News

March 20, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2021 Fishing Regulations,...
March 21, 2021Comments
United Way Opens Make A D...
March 20, 2021Comments
Baby Oryx Born at Salina ...
March 20, 2021Comments
Japanese Nebraskans From ...
March 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices