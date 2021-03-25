Spring Postseason is Set

TOPEKA, Kan. – The schedule for the KSHSAA State Championship Track and Field Meet has been modified for this year and will be conducted May 27-29. Athletes and schools in all classifications will still compete for state titles at Cessna Stadium on the Wichita State University campus. Postseason plans for all other spring activities were finalized at the KSHSAA Executive Board meeting, March 23 and 24.

Kansas is known nationwide for its spectacular state championship track meet which traditionally marks the end of the KSHSAA competition year. With the current climate of the COVID-19 pandemic, adjustments had to be made to mitigate risk at the event. Working with Wichita State University, the plan ultimately led to adding one day which allows for two classes to compete each day in one day track meets. Spectator attendance will be announced at a later date.

State Track and Field Meet Schedule:

Thursday, May 27, 2021 = Classes 5A and 6A

Friday, May 28, 2021 = Classes 3A and 4A

Saturday, May 29, 2021 = Classes 1A and 2A

Full Schedule

The following activities will take place as intended to going into the 2020-21 school year with no modifications to traditional playing dates, seeding format and qualifiers. Spectator attendance at lead-up rounds and the final sites will be determined by host schools and county health departments:

Baseball

Boys Golf

Boys Tennis

Girls Soccer

Softball

Girls Swimming and Diving will operate under the adjusted schedule similar to the boys competition in the winter. The nature of being indoors provides the need for a greater adjustment to conduct the event as opposed to other spring activities. Spectator admittance will be released at a later date.

Friday, May 21 = Class 6A

Saturday, May 22 = Class 5-1A

Music Festivals and Forensics/Speech will take place virtually. We are thrilled to provide our fine arts students the opportunity to perform in 2021.

State Music Upload Asynchronous Recording Dates

March 22-April 5 = Solos & Small Ensemble All Classes

April 1-12 = Large Groups All Classes

State Speech/Drama

May 1 = Festivals and Championships All Classes conducted synchronously