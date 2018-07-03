Sprayer Fire

A fire caused heavy damage to a piece of expensive farm equipment.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a chemical sprayer owned by Vaughn Isaacson was operating in the 2800 block of N. Gypsum Valley Road on Monday.

The driver wrapped up work around 9pm and shut off the machine in a field. About an hour later a neighbor noticed the sprayer was on fire and called 911.

A crew from Rural Fire District #5 extinguished the blaze and stopped the flames from scorching the field.

Investigators believe the fire began in the control panel of the Rogator 854 chemical sprayer and spread throughout the cab.

Loss and damage is estimated between $50,000 to $80,000.