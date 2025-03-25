Spots Still Open to Bowl for Kids’ Sake This Weekend

There is still time to register for the 2025 Bowl for Kids’ Sake and Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Salina wants everyone in on the fun.

This Saturday, March 29th is the 2025 Bowl for Kids’ Sake at The Alley of Salina and there is still time to register. CEO Amanda Otto tells KSAL News this national event/fundraiser is meant to gather people for a great time, while raising funds towards programs that serve kids.

“This event is not about how good you can bowl. We just want others to come and have fun, as this event is about serving more kids in the community” said Otto.

Otto stated there is still time to build a team and register for this Saturday. There will be giveaways and prizes for people who engage on social media during the event.

The theme will be taking it back to the “Roaring 20’s, Golden Era.” Awards will handed out for “best dressed” and the “best team spirit.” Selfie stations will be available as well.

This is BBBS of Salina’s largest fundraiser, as their goal is to raise $100,000 which has not been met since 2020.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake, started in Salina around 40 years ago by the local board of directors and has continued every year across other BBBS organizations in America.

The event will occur on Saturday, March 29th, open – close at The Alley of Salina on 115 E. Ash St.

To register, go to https://www.bbbssalina.org/bfks.html