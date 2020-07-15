Salina, KS

Sports COVID Quandary

Jeff GarretsonJuly 15, 2020

Forecasting the fall sports season is a tough bet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A week after Saline County Commissioners mandated the wearing of masks in public settings, Jason Tiller, Director and Health Officer for Saline County tells KSAL News that he remains in contact with area school districts and Kansas Wesleyan University in preparation for school sports.

 

Tiller added no one has a crystal ball for what’s next but believes school administrators and coaches will need to stay flexible.

 

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s recommendations for reopening schools is expected to include daily temperature checks for staff, social distancing and masks for staff, visitors and most students.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

