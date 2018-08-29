Sports Digest – 8/28

Volleyball
Minneapolis defeated Southeast of Saline 25-17, 25-15
Minneapolis defeated Clay Center in two sets
Clay Center defeated Southeast of Saline 25-14, 25-17
Andover defeated Salina South 25-18, 25-17
Maize defeated Maize 25-14, 27-29, 25-23
Garden City defeated Salina Central 25-11, 25-19
Newton defeated Salina Central 25-20, 25-16
Soccer
Salina Central defeated Great Bend 6-3
Eisenhower defeated Salina South 10-5.
Tennis
Ellsworth Invitational
Smoky Valley 64, Ellsworth 49, Hutch Trinity 37, Central Plains 33, Concordia 31, Trego 31, Lyons 25, Ellinwood 8