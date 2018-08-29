Salina, KS

Sports Digest – 8/28

Pat StrathmanAugust 29, 2018

Volleyball

Minneapolis defeated Southeast of Saline 25-17, 25-15
Minneapolis defeated Clay Center in two sets
Clay Center defeated Southeast of Saline 25-14, 25-17

Andover defeated Salina South 25-18, 25-17
Maize defeated Maize 25-14, 27-29, 25-23

Garden City defeated Salina Central 25-11, 25-19
Newton defeated Salina Central 25-20, 25-16

Soccer

Salina Central defeated Great Bend 6-3

Eisenhower defeated Salina South 10-5.

Tennis

Ellsworth Invitational
Smoky Valley 64, Ellsworth 49, Hutch Trinity 37, Central Plains 33, Concordia 31, Trego 31, Lyons 25, Ellinwood 8

