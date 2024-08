Burglars steal thousands of feet of copper wire from a worksite at Dean Evans Stadium.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime during the overnight hours between August 8th and 9th, someone broke into a storage container belonging to Phillips South Electric and removed 4-spools of copper wire.

Police say the 2,000-feet of copper is valued at $4,000 while damage to the container is estimated at $440.

There are no suspects at this time.